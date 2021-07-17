The New VAERS Numbers Are Out Today:

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463,456 Adverse Events
30,781 Hospitalizations
9,274 Disabled
3,906 Heart Attacks
2,466 Myocarditis Reactions
1,073 Miscarriages
10,991 Deaths
100% safe and effective.
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data