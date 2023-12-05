Create New Account
Getting ready for the corn harvest
Copper Horse Farm
Open pollinated corn is harvested late in the season and placed in corn cribs to complete grain drying naturally over the winter.  Video reviews the types of corn cribs that we use at Copper Horse Farm.

