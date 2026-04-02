💥🇮🇱 Other angles of the Boom Boom Tel Aviv, something is burning.

Several videos, the best was silent, so couldn't post it.

Adding:

BREAKING! Trump has fired Attorney General Pam Bondi!

@realDonaldTrump

Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Apr 02, 2026,

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116336247856387679

... Tulsi Gabbard might be next...?