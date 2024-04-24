Well, NATO, You Ask For IT: Russian Army Received The World's First New Gen SAM S-500 'PROMETHEUS'

On April 23, 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a statement that shocked the leadership of NATO and the Pentagon. In particular, he said that the supply of the new generation S-500 Prometheus surface-to-air missile system to Russian troops has begun.................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/