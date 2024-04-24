Create New Account
Well, NATO, You Ask For IT: Russian Army Received The World's First New Gen SAM S-500 'PROMETHEUS'
The Prisoner
On April 23, 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a statement that shocked the leadership of NATO and the Pentagon. In particular, he said that the supply of the new generation S-500 Prometheus surface-to-air missile system to Russian troops has begun.................

