Proper God-Honoring Money Management and Three Significant Forms of Wealth - Tony Bradshaw

Managing money is stressful and induces a headache for most people, but not for Tony Bradshaw. Tony is an entrepreneur and an investor who is passionate about embracing three key areas surrounding finances: control, purpose, and God-given dominion. Tony is also the author of The Millionaire Choice - Millionaire or Not. You Can Choose. Tony discusses the severe under-education of Christian parishioners about money management and proper Biblical tithing. He also digs into what he believes are the three biggest forms of wealth: land and real estate, gold and silver, and service-based businesses. Tony asks a pointed question: Would you rather invest your way out of debt or would you rather work your way out of it? Tony believes holding on to tangible assets like gold and silver is still the best option for stockpiling wealth.
TAKEAWAYS
Bitcoin and crypto are the next financial system, moving the world toward a cashless society
If you know how to use the financial system wisely, you can build wealth
When you give your money purpose, it ignites creativity and passion about using it for God’s glory
The Bible reminds us to be wise as serpents but harmless as doves (Matt. 10:16)
