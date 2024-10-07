© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel and the Beginning of Sorrows Part 1-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 6 2024
29 views • 7 months ago
On this episode of Rightly Dividing, Hamas attacked Israel in a stunning opening round on October 7th, 2023, resulting in the largest single-day slaughter of Jews since Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Israel quickly regrouped and jumped in the fray, with a slow, slogging ground war in Gaza. Watching Israel struggle to gain their footing had many Middle East watchers wondering if the Jews had lost their propensity for biblical battle victories like the 1948 War of Independence and the 6 Day War. Many feared Israel had ‘lost it’. Flash-forward to July 31st of 2024, the IDF stunningly assassinates Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh asleep in his bed in Iran. Then on September 17th we saw the exploding pagers, followed by the exploding walkie-talkies that decimate Hezbollah leadership. On September 27th, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is blown to pieces in his own headquarters by bunker busting bombs. Overnight, Israel goes from mediocre to astonishing, so much so that it could only be the hand of the LORD doing it. And now? At any moment, perhaps during this live Bible study, Israel is going to launch an airstrike on Iran with the intent of taking out either their oil refineries, nuclear facilities, or both. Where does all this leave us? Firmly within the pages of the prophets in your King James 1611 Authorized Version Holy Bible.
