I Suggested She Was "Hangry"... Now I’m Doing Dishes Until 2029

Ever feel like you and your spouse live in two completely different acoustic realities?

In this video, I break down the "Great Outburst of Tuesday"—a 5-second voice raise that apparently leveled the entire zip code. I’ve made formal apologies to the UN and I’m currently paying reparations in the form of manual labor.

But things get interesting when we hit Level 11 in the Honda Odyssey. From "World Peace" rants to the fatal mistake of diagnosing a case of the "Hangrys," I’m navigating a world where my 5.6 is a felony, but her meltdown is "justified." If you’ve ever been offered a "Marriage 50/50" non-apology, this one is for you.

Grab a seat (preferably one with an ejection button) and let's talk about the exchange rate of emotional outbursts.

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