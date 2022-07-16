Dr Jennifer Daniels - God Has A Better Plan For You Than Your Doctor on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (01.27.20)

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Show highlights:We ask what Dr. Daniels finds the biggest resistance when it comes to changing habits for better health
Pain and abnormal test results are the biggest complaints Dr. Daniels gets from her patients
Dr. Daniels explains how the body, when left to itself, can heal better than with medical intervention
Dr. Daniels has seen turpentine cure Malaria and Yellow Fever
The Wuhan virus virus is in the same family as the common cold; the hysteria is uncalled for; Dr. Daniels believe they are political constructs
How to rebuild hair after losing it to chemotherapy
Dr. Daniels is no longer recommending gelatin products, she believes you should go right to the animal source
A listener wants to how how to ditch reading glasses; Dr. Daniels shares some ideas
Dr. Daniels doesn’t recommend MMS, but turpentine instead
Dr. Daniels takes her 1/2 tsp of turpentine on the air
What cause canker sores and how to control them
One of our listeners has a purple foot. Dr. Daniels gives some good ideas, including castor oil to help resolve this
Water reduces heart attacks and strokes; 5 glasses of water a day reduces heart attacks by 50%
What’s the cause of varicose veins and what can one do about them?
Where is the easiest place to find pig ears?
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