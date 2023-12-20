RV Travel and Bannack: One of the BEST Ghost Towns I've ever visited

https://rvacrossamerica.net/bannack
RV'ing and Ghost Towns seems to go hand-in-hand, and Bannack is incredibly well preserved. As you may imagine, there's a story behind that - and behind the former Territorial Capital of the Montana Territory.
Bannack is now a State Park and as such is preserved, protected, and VERY accessible to visitors. Most of the 50+ buildings are open to spend time in and allow your imagination to see life as the original residents saw it as early as the first winter in 1862-63 during President Lincoln's administration and the Civil War raging farther to the east.
