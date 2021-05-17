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I never believed in The Deep State... | Sebastian Gorka
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150 views • May 17, 2021
REALITY CHECK: Dr. Sebastian Gorka tells his story in regards to 'The Deep State,' and how many coworkers, confidants and friends of his were targeted criminally over nothing more than their political allegiance. Dr. Gorka is joined by 'America's Mayor' @Rudy W. Giuliani to talk about the recent steps the FBI has taken against him. - via The Gorka Reality Check, Sundays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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