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Maafa 21 (2014)
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2 views • October 10, 2021
They were stolen from their homes, locked in chains, and taken across an ocean. And for more than 200 years, their blood and sweat would help to build the richest and most powerful nation the world has ever known. But WHEN SLAVERY ENDED, THEIR WELCOME WAS OVER. America's wealthy elite had decided it was time for them to disappear and they were not particular about how it might be done. What you are about to see is that the plan these people set in motion 150 years ago is still being carried out today. So DON'T THINK THAT THIS IS HISTORY. IT IS NOT. IT IS HAPPENING RIGHT HERE, AND IT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.
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