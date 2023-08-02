RV Life: Independence in East Idaho - A Good Way of Life

https://rvacrossamerica.net/independence
RV Life takes you to many varied places. For the past few months, I've made Rigby, Idaho my home. This is "LDS Country" - and I've come to enhance my respect for mormons, their patriotism and their values.
July is the month we celebrate our Independence from the king - as sovereign citizens with inalienable rights, rights that are embedded in the lifestyle of east Idaho residents.
My video and post share celebrations from Rigby, Rigby (Jefferson) Lake, and Menan - with many (hopefully) inspiring photos.
Enjoy.
