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Doctors Say COVID Vaccines Are Causing Cancer and AIDS! Also 3 Whistleblowers Have DOD Data!
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234 views • January 25, 2022
Senator Ron Johnson's committee talks about cancer spreading like wildfire after the vaccine. Dr. Zelenko says the COVID-19 vaccines cause a type of AIDS known as VAIDS! (Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) Dr Robert Malone Talks about 3 Whistleblowers that have data from DOD proving massive adverse events from the vaccine.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Ron Johnson's committee talks about Cancer is spreading like wildfire after the vaccine
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61ef34b331408b149913b52e
From Clay Clark's Thrivetime Show- SHOCKING!!! Dr. Zelenko "The COVID-19 Vaccines Cause AIDS!
https://rumble.com/vsbyao-shocking-dr.-zelenko-the-covid-19-vaccines-cause-aids-exposing-the-great-re.html
Dr. Robert Malone on War Room - 3 Whistleblowers Have Data from DOD Proving Massive Adverse Events from the Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vt7tr1-episode-1588-defeat-the-mandate-testifies-to-ron-johnson-market-crashes.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Ron Johnson's committee talks about Cancer is spreading like wildfire after the vaccine
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61ef34b331408b149913b52e
From Clay Clark's Thrivetime Show- SHOCKING!!! Dr. Zelenko "The COVID-19 Vaccines Cause AIDS!
https://rumble.com/vsbyao-shocking-dr.-zelenko-the-covid-19-vaccines-cause-aids-exposing-the-great-re.html
Dr. Robert Malone on War Room - 3 Whistleblowers Have Data from DOD Proving Massive Adverse Events from the Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vt7tr1-episode-1588-defeat-the-mandate-testifies-to-ron-johnson-market-crashes.html
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