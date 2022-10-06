Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Emptying The Reserves
81 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Who’s In Charge?

* The science proves [Bidan] is wrong again re: climate change.

* He has almost emptied the oil reserves.

* SPR nearing all-time low.

* OPEC slashes daily production by millions of barrels.

* Why did Joe fist-bump Saudi prince?

* Gas may reach all-time highs again.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 5 October 2022

Keywords
treasoncorruptionjesse watterstraitorjoe bidentyrannycost of livingidiocracygreen new dealfossil fuelsgreen energyclimate hoaxideologysubversionmanufactured crisisbiden crime familybig guyenergy crisisprice inflationbidenflationgas priceenergy shortagestrategic petroleum reservegreen new scam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket