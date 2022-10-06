Emptying The Reserves

Who’s In Charge?
* The science proves [Bidan] is wrong again re: climate change.
* He has almost emptied the oil reserves.
* SPR nearing all-time low.
* OPEC slashes daily production by millions of barrels.
* Why did Joe fist-bump Saudi prince?
* Gas may reach all-time highs again.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 5 October 2022
