Emptying The Reserves

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Who’s In Charge?
* The science proves [Bidan] is wrong again re: climate change.
* He has almost emptied the oil reserves.
* SPR nearing all-time low.
* OPEC slashes daily production by millions of barrels.
* Why did Joe fist-bump Saudi prince?
* Gas may reach all-time highs again.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 5 October 2022