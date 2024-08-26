❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week August 19 - 25, 2024

▪️The enemy launched a repeated strike on the Rosrezerv oil depot in Proletarsk. At the moment several dozens of tanks are burning, fire extinguishing continues.



▪️In addition, Ukrainian units carried out a massive drone strike on Russia's border and rear areas. All targets were shot down, and an ATACMS missile was intercepted near Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region.



▪️The Krasnodar region also came under attack. The Ukrainian armed forces fired several Neptun anti-ship missiles at the port of Kavkaz. One missile hit a railroad ferry, which sustained significant damage and later sank.



▪️In the Volgograd region, the enemy attacked the territory of the Marinovka air base with drones. The ammunition storage and other buildings were hit. No information about lost airplanes.



▪️Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to strike air defense systems and radars in Kharkiv region. In Vil’ne, a Kh-35 guided missile destroyed a S-300 SAM system. Another P-18 radar was destroyed in Kamianka.



▪️In Ternopil, Geran-2 UAVs hit several tanks on the territory of a local oil depot. The fire burned for 12 hours. Chlorine levels in the atmosphere were found to be several times above the acceptable limit.



▪️For the first time in a long time, Russian aviation struck Snake Island with a Kh-22 guided missile. In addition, several other missiles were fired at nearby drilling rigs used for the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces.



▪️In the North Ukraine direction, the AFU managed to reach Olgovka and Krasnooktyabr'skoe with heavy losses in Korenevsky district. In Sudzhansky district, fighting is going on for Malaya Loknya. From Mirnyi the AFU attacked in the direction of Russkaya Konopelka, simultaneously advancing on Cherkasskaya Konopelka.



Source @rybar





