Infierno en Israel

En este video podrá evidenciar la maldad del hombre en todo su esplendor. En pleno Shabat de Shmini Atzeret (el octavo de conclusión) terroristas palestinos del grupo Hamas se infiltraron en Eretz Israel y entraron como Pedro por su casa sin resistencia alguna, siendo este quizás el país más custodiado del mundo. Justo 50 años después del aniversario de la guerra de Yom Kipur en 1973, terroristas de Hamas entran por el sur de Israel creando pánico y terror secuestrando niños, jóvenes y mujeres y masacrando a las personas y feriándolas como si fueran trofeos. El infierno es acá en la tierra!
