Ian R Crane´s lecture at the end of the Open Mind Conference 2012

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OpenmindconferenceDK
www.openmindconference.com
Ian R Crane is an ex-oilfield executive, who has lived in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the USA. He now lectures, writes and broadcasts on the geo-political webs that are being spun; with particular focus on US Hegemony and the NWO agenda for control of global resources.
Ian primarily focuses his attention and research on the geopolicital arena, but has a deep personal interest in folklore, mythology and the cosmological belief systems of ancient and indigenous cultures. His research and understanding of these systems and beliefs provides him with a unique insight into the unfolding global drama providing the catalyst for humanity's evolution into a new plane of existence.