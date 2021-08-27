DR. DAVID E. MARTIN DROPS SHOCKING COVID-19 TRUTH ON CANADIANS

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AWESOME interview conducted by Vaccine Choice Canada, August 21. Dr. David Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians must demand authorities investigate - potentially treasonous acts and crimes against humanity.
To keep current with Dr. Martin’s work visit -Activate Humanity: https://www.activatehumanity.com/ Butterfly of the Week Sources: https://www.activatehumanity.com/posts/butterfly-sources
Dr. David E. Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf
Reiner Fuelmich interview:https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21_hPChWe1no7nxGDM.htmlTranscript of Interview: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19o1BeQa6z9XD58GkYE1e-qiiNbnr5wTz/view
Stew Peters interviews with Dr. David Martin:https://odysee.com/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/Dr.-David-Martin-w-Stew-Peters:bhttps://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/