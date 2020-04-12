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Over 30 years of medical practice, Dr Annie Bukacek discusses how COVID 19 death certificates are being manipulated
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134 views • April 12, 2020
It's no shock that Covid deaths are being deliberately misreported, especially considering the SeedyC has issued guidelines stating how untested deaths are to be labeled as Covid mortalities. For these reasons, it's imperative to #DoYourHomework
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