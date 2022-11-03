Chrysanthemums Bloom with the First Frosts in Kaliningrad - Not the Flower, the Missile System.

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Chrysanthemums bloom with the first frosts in Kalinigrad
Volunteers and mobilised personnel carry on training at the Baltic Fleet facilities. Overseen by experience instructors, they used Khrizantema-S (Chrysanthemum) self-propelled anti-tank missile systems to engage training targets.
💥 The anti-tank unit personnel communicated with reconnaissance officers, signalmen, and crews of complexes with unmanned aerial vehicles, which identified the location of a mock opponent. After receiving the intelligence, the ATGM battery crews commenced fire from Khrizantema-S launchers.