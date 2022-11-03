Chrysanthemums Bloom with the First Frosts in Kaliningrad - Not the Flower, the Missile System.

Chrysanthemums bloom with the first frosts in Kalinigrad





Volunteers and mobilised personnel carry on training at the Baltic Fleet facilities. Overseen by experience instructors, they used Khrizantema-S (Chrysanthemum) self-propelled anti-tank missile systems to engage training targets.





💥 The anti-tank unit personnel communicated with reconnaissance officers, signalmen, and crews of complexes with unmanned aerial vehicles, which identified the location of a mock opponent. After receiving the intelligence, the ATGM battery crews commenced fire from Khrizantema-S launchers.