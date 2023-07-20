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WAKE UP 9/11 - SOLD DOWN THE RIVER - July 19th 2023
Wake Up!!!
Wake Up!!!
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128 views • July 20, 2023

Opens with the plane attack on tower 1, then CNN news reporting live at 8:51, getting a report by a CNN Vice President saying he saw a plane hit the tower. People tend to believe the official story but don't know about various inconsistencies that tell a much different story. "Let us never tolerate outrageous conspiracy theories..." says George Bush. The official story states the buildings came down in a pancake collapse. They came down in 10 seconds. The military and FEMA, the FAA were complicit with their drills. 9/11 led to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. America and the World have been sold down the river to the New World Order because people are cowards and don't want their world view shattered to pieces.

Keywords
new world ordergeorge bushnorth towersouth towergeorge w bushofficial storyjulianitower 1tower atower 2tower bsold down the riverpaul bremerbernard kerick
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