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Dr Ivette Lozano speaking in Dallas, Texas about her successful treatment of COVID-19
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95 views • May 18, 2020
Dr. Ivette Lozano has the courage to speak the truth about the constant lies, outright deception from mainstream media, and the continued blocking of a successful and legitimate treatment for COVID -- other than the hallowed ground of vaccines.
It's no wonder the public are confused, and the doctors are unsure! They are being LIED TO!
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It's no wonder the public are confused, and the doctors are unsure! They are being LIED TO!
** SUPPORT OUR WORK in staying independent and getting this information out to you! https://www.patreon.com/energytherapy
** FOLLOW US ON:
MINDS.com (a relatively new social platform): https://www.minds.com/energytherapy/?referrer=energytherapy
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