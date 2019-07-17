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Finding SEMO-Make a List
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84 views • July 17, 2019
With this advance Trauma-Releasing technique, you can participate in the healing process by writing down an Experiential List to help prioritize finding the causes of your symptoms and stress. Your brain records Everything, so this explains how we can speed up the process. A B.E.S.T. practitioner can give more details during your treatment session.
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