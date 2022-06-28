Breaking: Military Jabs Extremely Toxic Comirnaty Serum More Potent Than Others

Stew Peters Show.





VAERS are deleting Vaccine-Induced Child Deaths, & the military is being TARGETED by the Jab-Trafficking Cartel! Dr. Jane Ruby joins the show to announce the newest Breaking News revolving around the Covid Vaccines. First, The military has been given disguised Clot Shots that do NOT have FDA or BLA approval. The vials that are being administered have been put together with different packaging to trick military members into taking it! Then, we have VAERS actually DELETING data on Jab-Induced Child DEATH!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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