Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 39 - Children’s Health & More Questions & Answers
In episode thirty-nine, Barbara gives advice about babies and children health. The main messages are ‘Keeps it simple’ and “Make I fun and enjoyable”. Make life a delight for our children. But they will be affected by disease and we need to know how best to treat it. So, Barbara gives us advice on how to treat worms. In the Q&A part today we cover IV vitamin C, liposomal vitamin C, hot temper treatment, protection against radioactivity, hair growth and snake / spider bites. Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

