Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 39 - Children’s Health & More Questions & Answers

In episode thirty-nine, Barbara gives advice about babies and children health. The main messages are ‘Keeps it simple’ and “Make I fun and enjoyable”. Make life a delight for our children. But they will be affected by disease and we need to know how best to treat it. So, Barbara gives us advice on how to treat worms. In the Q&A part today we cover IV vitamin C, liposomal vitamin C, hot temper treatment, protection against radioactivity, hair growth and snake / spider bites.
