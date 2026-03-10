Saraya Awliya al-Dam targeted the US Victoria base at Baghdad Int'l Airport with a swarm of drones

Footage of Saraya Awliya al-Dam targeting the U.S. Victoria base at Baghdad International Airport with a swarm of drones.

From Wikipedia: SAD for short, is a Shi'ite pro-Iran militia based in Iraq. The organization is known for its counter-U.S. operations in northern Iraq, specifically in the Kurdistan Region.

Adding: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC):

➡️We destroyed 10 advanced U.S. radar systems across the region along with a large number of expensive drones.

➡️The enemy’s ammunition reserves are beginning to run out, and it is now seeking a way to exit the war while saving face.

➡️Our armed forces are closely monitoring the expected arrival of the U.S. Navy to the Strait of Hormuz, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford.