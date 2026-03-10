Saraya Awliya al-Dam targeted the US Victoria base at Baghdad Int'l Airport with a swarm of drones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of Saraya Awliya al-Dam targeting the U.S. Victoria base at Baghdad International Airport with a swarm of drones.
From Wikipedia: SAD for short, is a Shi'ite pro-Iran militia based in Iraq. The organization is known for its counter-U.S. operations in northern Iraq, specifically in the Kurdistan Region.
Adding: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC):
➡️We destroyed 10 advanced U.S. radar systems across the region along with a large number of expensive drones.
➡️The enemy’s ammunition reserves are beginning to run out, and it is now seeking a way to exit the war while saving face.
➡️Our armed forces are closely monitoring the expected arrival of the U.S. Navy to the Strait of Hormuz, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford.