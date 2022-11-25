WHO under the spotlight: irregularities and conflicts of interest | www.kla.tv/24223

The Alliance for Justice and Democracy organized a press conference entitled „Democracy threatened by the centralization of WHO power“ on May 28, 2022. Lawyers and advocates explained in an exciting way the development of WHO in their countries. Do the goals of the WHO complement the individual sovereignty of peoples? What influence do the pharmaceutical industry, banks as well as foundations have on the WHO? Is there a key person? Listen for yourself.



https://hallmack.de/pressekonferenz-der-internationalen-allianz-fuer-gerechtigkeit-und-demokratie-presseclub-genf/