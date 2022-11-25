WHO under the spotlight: irregularities and conflicts of interest | www.kla.tv/24223

The Alliance for Justice and
Democracy organized a press conference entitled „Democracy threatened by the
centralization of WHO power“ on May 28, 2022. Lawyers and advocates explained
in an exciting way the development of WHO in their countries. Do the goals of
the WHO complement the individual sovereignty of peoples? What influence do the
pharmaceutical industry, banks as well as foundations have on the WHO? Is there
a key person? Listen for yourself.
👉 https://kla.tv/24223
