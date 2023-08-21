Tom Renz | Unite Against the Rich Men North of Richmond

Oliver Anthony’s song, “Rich Men North of Richmond” has caused quite a stir. I like Oliver Anthony, I don’t know him, but I love his song and its message. Liberty Daily published a great article today, “Christian Publication Goes After Oliver Anthony’s Working Man’s Anthem Because It’s Too Mean.” Apparently, Christianity Today didn’t like that Oliver lambasted obese people on welfare buying “fudge rounds.” Here are the lyrics they are referring to:



Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat

And the obese milkin’ welfare

Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds



Poor Oliver, he doesn’t know that he’s a racist for making fun of fat people. He’s not listening to the Tom Renz Show enough, we’ve discussed that if you call someone a fatty that’s racist. Unless you are Lizzo, apparently Lizzo who is a fatty has no problem calling her dancers fatties according to some lawsuit she has going on. Oliver didn’t get the memo, he’s apparently not spending enough time learning on how to be P.C.



Oliver is getting picked on by Christianity Today because they really think that it’s so mean that he’s making fun of the fat fatties that are on welfare. Let’s think about this folks. We’ve got a guy that’s upset that our country is on fire, we DO have people dying in the streets, from these deadly mRNA vaccines, from terrible nutrition, from drugs pouring in the southern border, all stemming from an evil and corrupt government. We DO have people struggling to feed their families, and as Oliver so rightly notes we have the 5 foot 3, 300lb fatties getting their fudge rounds. He’s dead right about it and they don’t think he has a right to be mad about this. Our country is burning and we have groups like Christianity Today worried about Oliver being a little too mean for their tastes. I got news for you Christianity Today, your cowardice is not Christian!



We the people are burning, we are losing everything! What has to happen for us to come together and realize that what’s dividing us isn’t real. When are we going to come together and way enough is enough, the hell with these rich bastards that think they are going to control us by buying off a few crooked politicians. We are done with you!



God bless Oliver Anthony, I hope he makes so much money off of this and he I hope he does 100 more songs like this.



Watch The Tom Renz show by subscribing to my locals channel @TomRenz.Locals.com or my substack @TomRenz.Substack.com.



Please support us at www.TomRenz.com and become a Renz Warrior at www.RenzWarrior.com and if you’ve been injured by these jabs and need disability please go to www.Renz-Law.com & let us know or call 1-877-736-9773.



If you give to our GiveSendGo, subscribe to my Locals Community, Rumble, and SubStack, & buy from our sponsors and tell them Renz sent you then you are helping to fund our fight against tyranny.



If you are interested in gold or silver, go to www.bh-pm.com and tell them Renz sent you.

https://linktr.ee/tomrenz



Sources and Much More Stuff:



Maui's Emergency Services Director Resigns After Failing To Activate Warning Sirens During Fires (trendingpoliticsnews.com)





Climate Equity Cult Member Refused to Release 'Revered' Water to Fight Maui Wildfires - Headline USA





(32) A Safe Place for Rational Thinking on X: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Lahaina Maui Fires Too many crazy things to share, let's start an old fashioned thread 1) https://t.co/VYONeHC5hm" / X (twitter.com)





What Is Going on in Hawaii? ANOTHER Fire Rages and Is Proving Hard to Contain ⋆ 🔔 The Liberty Daily





Undeniable Proof that Alarmist Climate Scientist Michael Mann is Misinforming the Public About a Climate Crisis! • Watts Up With That?





Christian Publication Goes After Oliver Anthony's Working Man's Anthem Because It's Too Mean ⋆ 🔔 The Liberty Daily





Watch These Emotional Reactions From Diverse Group Listening to "Rich Men North of Richmond" (rumble.com)





Chris Christie Eats Ron DeSantis's Lunch in New Hampshire. (thenationalpulse.com)





Everybody Hates Chris (Christie). (thenationalpulse.com)





EXCLUSIVE: Biden Admin Preparing to Bring Back FULL Covid Restrictions, Rollout to Begin Mid-September (infowars.com)





Lab-Grown Meat Industry Increases Lobbying Efforts Ahead of Farm Bill › American Greatness (amgreatness.com)





Mike Lindell Explains The Wireless Monitoring Device That Will Help Police Our Elections (rumble.com)





Poll: 18% See Mitch McConnell Favorably as Age Comes Under Scrutiny (breitbart.com)





