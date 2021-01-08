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Just Who Was Behind The Capitol Building False Flag Attack?
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1023 views • January 08, 2021
Apparently, we struck a nerve with YouTube, who pulled down yesterday's radio show from their platform and banned us for 7 days for discussing the clear false flag attack on the Capitol on Wednesday. However, there is much more that needs to get out. While many who came in support of the law and President Trump over the issue of election fraud, those who stormed in have been identified as those who are from the terror group Antifa.
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