140th Anniversary Celebration

Join us for a special celebration of Chartridge and its internationally loved Church. As we mark the 140th year of being in the current church building, our popular keynote speaker, Harry Smith, will lead our service. This celebration is a time to remember days gone by and to celebrate the present influence this seemingly insignificant Church has across the world through modern technological advances in social media.





Harry Smith Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFsgphZCMlFYF_n_HmHtL12B





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 26th October 2025.





www.Chartridge.UK





