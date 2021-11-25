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Australian Aboriginal Genocide - Update November 25
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110 views • November 25, 2021
Northern Territory Government and Australia Federal Government committing genocide on the Australian Aboriginal people.
We appeal to the international community to apply pressure on the Australian authorities to stop this criminal activity immediately
Make Scott Morrison and the federal Government stop this NOW.
International human rights needs to step in and assist our Aboriginal people NOW.
We appeal to the international community to apply pressure on the Australian authorities to stop this criminal activity immediately
Make Scott Morrison and the federal Government stop this NOW.
International human rights needs to step in and assist our Aboriginal people NOW.
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