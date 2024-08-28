© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Brigades publish footage of sniping and killing a Zionist Soldier in Az-Zaytoon neighborhood in Gaza.
Adding:
Israeli Channel 13:
Israel agrees to a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip under American pressure to allow for vaccination against polio.
Dates and details on how long and what areas it will include are still not clarified.