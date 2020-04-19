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Man Made Microwave Radiation - What does it sound like?
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178 views • April 19, 2020
https://emf-protection.ca
What are our human cells listening to? And by listen I mean influenced by that impacts the way they function and communicate with one another.
Listen in on this interesting tour of the Microwave radiation spectrum including cell phones, mobile towers, smart meters. wifi, bluetooth, baby monitors and more.
Meters that detect these frequencies as well as identify by sound -
https://emf-protection.ca/product/safe-and-sound-classic/
https://emf-protection.ca/product/safe-and-sound-pro-ii-rf-meter/
To Listen to Specific Frequencies Advance to:
0:48 - Microwave Oven
1:10 - Baby Monitor
1:26 - Dect Phone (Cordless Phone)
1:45 - Smart Meter
2:00 - Wireless Router
2:19 - Wii Game
2:33 - Laptop
2:45 - Cell Tower (4G)
3:02 - Cell Phone
3:17 - Bluetooth
4:02 - No Source Ahhhhh....
What are our human cells listening to? And by listen I mean influenced by that impacts the way they function and communicate with one another.
Listen in on this interesting tour of the Microwave radiation spectrum including cell phones, mobile towers, smart meters. wifi, bluetooth, baby monitors and more.
Meters that detect these frequencies as well as identify by sound -
https://emf-protection.ca/product/safe-and-sound-classic/
https://emf-protection.ca/product/safe-and-sound-pro-ii-rf-meter/
To Listen to Specific Frequencies Advance to:
0:48 - Microwave Oven
1:10 - Baby Monitor
1:26 - Dect Phone (Cordless Phone)
1:45 - Smart Meter
2:00 - Wireless Router
2:19 - Wii Game
2:33 - Laptop
2:45 - Cell Tower (4G)
3:02 - Cell Phone
3:17 - Bluetooth
4:02 - No Source Ahhhhh....
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