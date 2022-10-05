================(world orders review)
BRAZILIAN TV PRESENTER Anne Barretto "SUDDENLY" COLLAPSES during LIVE DEBATE !
[September 29th 2022] https://www.bitchute.com/video/PIeCVQOMb3HR/ [SHARE]
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(source) Ben Wade Channel
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/benwade/
SHOW a Single Image of THE 'SPIKE PROTEIN'...
Why Don't They Do It? Simply because IT DOESN'T EXIST !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wxjk6cEfD552/
COVID ZOMBIES: They WILL TELL US "the mRNA"... "ALTERED the NEURONS" (LQC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4XP1AV6KG9m/
There is NO 'CONTAGION' from an INOCULATED Person... It would be 'INTOXICATION' !
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/YJx899NxNAjf/
* There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VAXXED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/
INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LaQuintaColumna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/ [SHARE]
5000% increase in 'CANCER DEATHS' after Covid 'VAX' (LQC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dl6z2Wl1adki/
26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/INMA3hS3dwW0/
MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/
COVID 'VAX' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOP + NEURO-MODULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/
'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/
GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE"
(Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG]
https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ
(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra.
@ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
SELF-ASSEMBLED GRAPHENE based CARBON NANOTUBES in PFIZER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qF8HOQVLj9P/
'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' (WOR)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/
#NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh... If THESE TREES Could TALK) !
[🎶 Instrumental] https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (WOR)
(1) https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
(2) https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
More GRAPHENE STRUCTURES In SINOPHARM & SPUTNIK
(Dr. Liliana Zelada) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7p7744GxVQBR/
ASTRA / MODERNA / PFIZER (COV-ID INJECTIONS) "FULL of GRAPHENE..." !
(Dr. Liliana Zelada) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mSpBIr4IBn3o/
NATURE & PURPOSE of the COVIDIAN [GRAPHENE +] INJECTS
(Ricardo Delgado SUMMARY) https://www.bitchute.com/video/hwWSM0SEH7wU/
*The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/
COV19 INJECT, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G
(Dr. Pablo Campra / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM [EM Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
