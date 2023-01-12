"The Wailing Wall" in Kyiv. There are more than 17,000 photos on this "memory wall of fallen Ukro defenders". Most of these men were killed in Bakhmut. Ukrainians continue to annihilate their male population.

Bakhmut Meat Grinder: The Chernigov Region is Left Without Troops

Apparently, for Zelensky and his western masters, the defence of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) really is the most important goal. Just the day before, Russian channels reported that Chernigov territorial defence units had begun to be relocated to Artemovsk. The first to arrive on Bakhmut was the 167th battalion, as confirmed by the announcements of volunteers.

However, judging by the obituaries, there are not only territorial defence fighters in Artemovsk but also police and National Guard fighters from Chernigov.

Moreover, Russian channels reported that 350 corpses were brought to the Chernigov mortuary just a few days ago (we willingly believe it, judging by the number of obituaries), and that the next day Chernigov policemen were taken off their posts and transferred to Artemovsk in Donbass.

Thus, the Russian troops in the case of a new offensive in the Chernihiv region and surrounding areas will meet no resistance: virtually all combat-ready units of the AFU (another 10 brigades in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions) are located near Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and from the Russian side there are only fighters from the Wagner PMC...





