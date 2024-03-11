NATO's F-35A is now Nuclear Strike-Capable

Nuclear Strike-Capable F-35A Gets B61-12 Bomb Support | Will Upgraded NATO Jet Scare Off Russia?”





The F-35A Joint Strike Fighter has been operationally certified to carry the B61-12 thermonuclear bomb, a spokesman for the F-35 JPO told Breaking Defense. JPO spokesperson Russ Goemaere stated that the certification was finished on October 12, 2023.





This was months ahead of a pledge to NATO* allies that the process would wrap by January 2024. Some F-35As can now carry the B61-12, officially granting the stealth fighter dual-capability to deploy both conventional and nuclear weapons. Watch the video to know the significance of dual capability aircraft.