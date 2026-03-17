LISTEN TO THIS MYSTERY RADIO SIGNAL FROM DAY ONE OF US-ISRAEL-IRAN WAR 🔊 RFE RL EXCLUSIVE

A mysterious shortwave broadcast appeared on the first day of the US Iran war — a voice in Persian calmly reading random number sequences.





Radio enthusiasts believe it may be a numbers station, a type of spy radio station historically used to send encrypted coded messages to intelligence agents. These broadcasts were widely used by spies in the Cold War, allowing governments to communicate with operatives in secret.





RFE/RL captured this numbers station audio recording on March 10. Soon after, someone tried jamming the signal with electronic interference.





Numbers stations are considered Cold War spy tech, used by intelligence services like the CIA to communicate with agents around the world.





Is this mysterious signal connected to modern spying operations during the US Iran war?





Listen to the broadcast and decide for yourself.





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlcIEmYfTmc