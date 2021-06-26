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MORE UK NURSES BLOW WHISTLE ON CRIMES COMMITTED IN THE NAME OF COVID
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100 views • June 26, 2021
Three Experienced NHS Nurses give their own first hand personal testimonies on the whole Covid kak from the early PPE fiasco to dying relatives, to raising questions on vaccines with senior NHS staff to being constantly stonewalled. It reached a tipping-point where the stress became too much and when too much didn't add up, they decided to call it quits and blow the whistle only to find the censorship that most of us are now all too familiar with.
Courtesy of The Sons of Liberty Report
On a side note, if any other researchers can explain why Micro$oft was hiring nurses in 2014, I'd love to know.
https://betanews.com/2014/05/12/microsoft-is-searching-for-nurses/
Courtesy of The Sons of Liberty Report
On a side note, if any other researchers can explain why Micro$oft was hiring nurses in 2014, I'd love to know.
https://betanews.com/2014/05/12/microsoft-is-searching-for-nurses/
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