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How To Be Charming in a Language You Barely Speak - Wily Spanish Witticisms
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Have you ever met a foreigner who was very charming even though they had a thick accent and made a lot of grammar mistakes? A lot of times it's because they know how to use specific English expressions to capture the emotional tonality of the moment.
If you speak or are learning a second language you can totally use this to your advantage, focus on learning and using expressions and phrases as opposed to grammar rules, it actually makes language learning fun and easier.

Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/life-hacks/605-be-charming-foreign-language
Use the SuperMemo app and "Forget about forgetting" https://www.limitlessmindset.com/SuperMemo

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If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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