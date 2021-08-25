Why We Shouldn't Be Afraid of Corona Virus

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"We've created this story about pandemic that was going to attack humanity and we've created the most extraordinary economic shift in the history of mankind, trillions and trillions of dollars have shifted hands in a very short period of time all because of a story around a tiny little virus that is a tiny bit of genetic information that actually has no ability in and of itself to change the course of human history.



Current estimates are that we have 10 to the 31viruses in the air around us. The only number that maybe can put it into perspective for me is that 10 to the 31 is 10 million times more than our stars in the entire universe.



So you've got billions of stars within every single galaxy; billions of galaxies. Multiply all of that out you start to get a sense of a vast number. Then you have you have to put another series of zeros, you have to multiply by 10 million times before you start to reach just the viruses in the air.



Then stunningly it turns out that we have to come to the terms with 10 to 31 viruses in ocean water and 10 to the 30 viruses in the soil under our feet. We are in this literal stew of genomic information that's interacting with our biology. In fact our biology was designed by it which is really humbling.



The second law of thermal dynamics teaches us that whenever you put these systems of large or small capacity or dimension into isolation, its entropy increases which is its state of chaos increases.



When we find ourselves in a state of biological stress the first response system, perhaps the most intelligent response system to move us toward repair and regeneration is actually that microbiome within the human system.



We have this opportunity to start to see now around the world as we start to follow this pandemic that it pops up in places that don't make sense really. Why did it go from Hubei province to northern Italy? And then many months later you see Germany and other places? It's not geographically making sense in its distribution until you look at toxicity of soil and water and air systems.



It turns out that Memphis, Louisiana. NY, Northern Italy all that which popped up within weeks of each other are the areas of highest spraying of antibiotics, herbicides and pesticides and the highest air particulate glution of something we call PM2.5 Particulate Matter 2.5. We've created a big stressor, demanded viral production."