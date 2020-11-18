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Aborted Male Fetus In Covid-19 Vaccine
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1225 views • November 18, 2020
This is a must see and share video. From information on the COVID-19 vaccine box the fact that the vaccine contains recombinant DNA from the lung tissue of an aborted male fetus. Also, evidence of "the expected high volume of COVID-19 vaccine Adverse Drug Reaction (ADRs)" is documented. Satan's minions are hard at work.
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