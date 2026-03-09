Forgiveness Reduces Anxiety, Relieves Illnesses, and Lengthens Our Lives - Dr. Don Colbert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spirituality and emotional health are directly linked to wellness,” says Dr. Don Colbert. He has been specializing in family medicine and anti-aging for decades. Dr. Colbert is the bestselling author of multiple books, including the Spiritual Health Zone: Add Joy, Love, Peace, and Years to Your Life. He says that applying Scriptural commands to our lives, like implementing the Fruits of the Spirit (Gal. 5:22-23), can greatly contribute to improving our health and overall wellness and eradicate disease. “We want to activate the Fruit of the Spirit and crucify the flesh,” Dr. Colbert advises. To free the body from a chronic fight or flight response, and to quell inflammation, get to the root of the problem: enter the spiritual health zone, lean on God’s wisdom, and dig into His promises. Forgiveness is key to a healthy body, as well.
TAKEAWAYS
Medical knowledge is valuable, but it cannot produce true wellness on its own
Practicing Biblical virtues like forgiveness helps calm the body’s physical stress response
Spend time in God’s Word daily, pray consistently, and teach your children to live out the Fruits of the Spirit
Refusing to forgive can contribute to emotional and physical sickness
