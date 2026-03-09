BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Forgiveness Reduces Anxiety, Relieves Illnesses, and Lengthens Our Lives - Dr. Don Colbert
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
424 followers
5 views • 1 day ago

Spirituality and emotional health are directly linked to wellness,” says Dr. Don Colbert. He has been specializing in family medicine and anti-aging for decades. Dr. Colbert is the bestselling author of multiple books, including the Spiritual Health Zone: Add Joy, Love, Peace, and Years to Your Life. He says that applying Scriptural commands to our lives, like implementing the Fruits of the Spirit (Gal. 5:22-23), can greatly contribute to improving our health and overall wellness and eradicate disease. “We want to activate the Fruit of the Spirit and crucify the flesh,” Dr. Colbert advises. To free the body from a chronic fight or flight response, and to quell inflammation, get to the root of the problem: enter the spiritual health zone, lean on God’s wisdom, and dig into His promises. Forgiveness is key to a healthy body, as well.



TAKEAWAYS


Medical knowledge is valuable, but it cannot produce true wellness on its own


Practicing Biblical virtues like forgiveness helps calm the body’s physical stress response


Spend time in God’s Word daily, pray consistently, and teach your children to live out the Fruits of the Spirit


Refusing to forgive can contribute to emotional and physical sickness



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book the Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Fasting Zone book trailer: https://bit.ly/3O6cYhy

Spiritual Health Zone book: https://bit.ly/4kwAqR1

Biology of Stress PDF: https://bit.ly/4rfYLwq


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. DON COLBERT

Website: https://www.colbertinstitute.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colbertinstitute/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colbertinstituteforantiaging/

X: https://x.com/ColbertInst

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxObFUbx4nYwWVCelOUQtKA


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #TheCounterCultureMomShow #tinagriffin #doncolbert #NaturopathicMedicine #NaturalHealing #HolisticHealth #AnxietyAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #AnxietyRelief #StressRelief #MentalHealthMatters #StressManagement #HopeAndHealing #FaithOverFear #HealingJourney #FeelingAnxious #AnxiousMind


Keywords
healthpanicspiritualemotionalscriptureholisticdiseasemedicalnaturalanxietyillnessinflammationfleshfruit of the spirittina griffin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
