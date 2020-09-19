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Joe Biden caught lying on camera in 1987 footage, plagiarizing other politicians’ speeches
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20 views • September 19, 2020
Footage from 1987 revealed presidential candidate Joe Biden repeatedly lying on camera. One America's Pearson Sharp has more as Biden backtracks to cover his numerous gaffes.
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