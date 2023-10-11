Create New Account
9-11 was a inside job??
America at War
Published 21 hours ago

This is my remake of a video posted to tik tok


https://www.tiktok.com/@realdigitalnews1/video/7223050386515430661 

If you have not yet heard all of the evidence proving that 911 was an
"Inside Job" then you need to start paying attention more!

There were no airplanes, this is a FACT!
There were "Art Students" in the towers from Israel
pictured with boxes and boxes of fuses.

Thousands of engineers agree that there's NO WAY those buildings
could have collapsed in the manner we were told!
I suggest that EVERYONE follow "911 Truth" at:
https://911truth.org/about-us/ 

It is time that our "government" gets held accountable!
It's time for the murders by government to STOP!

It is time for "We the People" to return to COMMON LAW
and kick the system of "Admiralty Law" off of US Soil!

Our entire system is built upon lies and Fraud!
And it is time for the murderers to be held to account

Live and speak the TRUTH!

bibleevilmurdersatantruthisraelgovernment911conspiracy

