God Judges After Yom Kippur in Smoke & Clouds

We've discussed previously how Revelation seems to offer glimpses of Yom Kipper in certain chapters. That helps us establish specific judgment timeframes to observe. Next we desire to know the signs that will help us understand we're going into the final seven years. What will they be? Smoke, clouds, winds, no wind, and God's presence seem to await us. In what sequence should they occur? Let's discuss!
