Create New Account
God Judges After Yom Kippur in Smoke & Clouds
channel image
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
18 Subscribers
33 views
Published 20 hours ago

We've discussed previously how Revelation seems to offer glimpses of Yom Kipper in certain chapters. That helps us establish specific judgment timeframes to observe. Next we desire to know the signs that will help us understand we're going into the final seven years. What will they be? Smoke, clouds, winds, no wind, and God's presence seem to await us. In what sequence should they occur? Let's discuss!

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven seals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket