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02/03/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: The fellow fighters who participated in the protest were cooperative with the local police in their inquiries and requests. And they also were supported and cared for by the police, who were very knowledgeable about our protest.
02/03/2023 对邪恶说不 第76天：参加抗议的战友非常配合当地警方的询问和要求，也得到了警方的支持和关怀，他们对我们的抗议活动也非常了解。