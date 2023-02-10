https://gettr.com/post/p27jhgq05c4
02/03/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: The fellow fighters who participated in the protest were cooperative with the local police in their inquiries and requests. And they also were supported and cared for by the police, who were very knowledgeable about our protest.
02/03/2023 对邪恶说不 第76天：参加抗议的战友非常配合当地警方的询问和要求，也得到了警方的支持和关怀，他们对我们的抗议活动也非常了解。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.