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AMERICAS WAR ON THE AMISH
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96 views • January 08, 2020
Why does America seem to hate the Amish a group hate has been apart of it since its beginnings? And they also seem to share a lot of Americas founding principals. Humble selfishness independent Christians? What could be more conservative than the Amish? As American as apple pie?
And soon to be like the the American Indian? Gone?
And soon to be like the the American Indian? Gone?
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