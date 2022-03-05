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ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Zapomniany Holocaust Polaków (The Forgotten Holocaust of Poles)
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18 views • March 05, 2022
The story about the operation that the Soviet NKVD launched in August 1937 against Poles living in the Soviet Union. It was the bloodiest crime of Stalin that we did not know about for almost half a century. As a result, several times more Poles were murdered than during the Katyn Massacre.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7ZWVgYI_e4
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) Zakazane Historie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7ZWVgYI_e4
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) Zakazane Historie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
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