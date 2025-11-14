Will You Escape AI Control??? Will It Come For You????

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A general discussion based on the current order and the transformation of the other. Also talking about how these current digital systems could be taken over and used as warfare against those of us resisting its dominance and refusing to get bio marked. A startling view into a forced revolution by AI systems making war on global community. These are Crazy times guys. We will endure the struggles that await us. We will not lose heart but will get our victory over this age.