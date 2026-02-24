DARE-l Gates, Jesuit Beast, Perez Hilton, Huckabee, Kino Cowboys, Skibas, Frat Rats, Russia

Resistance Rising #266: 23 February 2026

Topic list:

* Johnny needed the weekend off.

* What is the REAL Name of the Second Person of the Trinity?

* Why did Daryl Gates take over D.A.R.E.?

* Who is breaking this story and why now?

* Who is behind the far-Left politics and propaganda of Erin “Daily Beast” Ryan and “Rob Mac 3”?

* The CHILDREN of “Perez Hilton”.

* Ruben Oseguera, head of the CJNG is dead. Why???

* “Baptist Preacher” Governor Mike Huckabee: “We’re ALL Catholic today!”

* How do you get to be a head Referee for the MFL?

* Who is behind movies like “Hell or High Water”?

* Who are the REAL cowboys?

* Who are the REAL “Indians”?

* “PRIEST” (2011)

* John Feeney just HAPPENED to be in the right time and place for MIDWAY!

* Rob Skiba’s son, Jeremiah: NOT what you’d think and, sadly, NOT a surprise. Does he have something worthwhile on Timothy McVeigh?

* Rob Skiba vs. Eric DuBay.

* Was Martin Luther King, No. 2, Saved?

* The PAGAN days of the week.

* Judge orders ICE OUT to give ashes of Tammuz to the illegals that never got rounded up!!!

* Zuckerberg called into court to defend HIS addictive “app”!!!

* NY Com-Post outs Iowa frat hazing: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.

* Wisconsin tried to ban VPNs.

* “Refugee” gets his Dagon fish head mitre!

* Russia decriminalizes abuse of wives.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5