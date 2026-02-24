DARE-l Gates, Jesuit Beast, Perez Hilton, Huckabee, Kino Cowboys, Skibas, Frat Rats, Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance Rising #266: 23 February 2026
Topic list:
* Johnny needed the weekend off.
* What is the REAL Name of the Second Person of the Trinity?
* Why did Daryl Gates take over D.A.R.E.?
* Who is breaking this story and why now?
* Who is behind the far-Left politics and propaganda of Erin “Daily Beast” Ryan and “Rob Mac 3”?
* The CHILDREN of “Perez Hilton”.
* Ruben Oseguera, head of the CJNG is dead. Why???
* “Baptist Preacher” Governor Mike Huckabee: “We’re ALL Catholic today!”
* How do you get to be a head Referee for the MFL?
* Who is behind movies like “Hell or High Water”?
* Who are the REAL cowboys?
* Who are the REAL “Indians”?
* “PRIEST” (2011)
* John Feeney just HAPPENED to be in the right time and place for MIDWAY!
* Rob Skiba’s son, Jeremiah: NOT what you’d think and, sadly, NOT a surprise. Does he have something worthwhile on Timothy McVeigh?
* Rob Skiba vs. Eric DuBay.
* Was Martin Luther King, No. 2, Saved?
* The PAGAN days of the week.
* Judge orders ICE OUT to give ashes of Tammuz to the illegals that never got rounded up!!!
* Zuckerberg called into court to defend HIS addictive “app”!!!
* NY Com-Post outs Iowa frat hazing: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.
* Wisconsin tried to ban VPNs.
* “Refugee” gets his Dagon fish head mitre!
* Russia decriminalizes abuse of wives.
