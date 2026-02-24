BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DARE-l Gates, Jesuit Beast, Perez Hilton, Huckabee, Kino Cowboys, Skibas, Frat Rats, Russia
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
15 views • 2 days ago

Resistance Rising #266: 23 February 2026

 

Topic list:
* Johnny needed the weekend off.
* What is the REAL Name of the Second Person of the Trinity?
* Why did Daryl Gates take over D.A.R.E.?
* Who is breaking this story and why now?
* Who is behind the far-Left politics and propaganda of Erin “Daily Beast” Ryan and “Rob Mac 3”?
* The CHILDREN of “Perez Hilton”.
* Ruben Oseguera, head of the CJNG is dead. Why???
* “Baptist Preacher” Governor Mike Huckabee: “We’re ALL Catholic today!”
* How do you get to be a head Referee for the MFL?
* Who is behind movies like “Hell or High Water”?
* Who are the REAL cowboys?
* Who are the REAL “Indians”?
* “PRIEST” (2011)
* John Feeney just HAPPENED to be in the right time and place for MIDWAY!
* Rob Skiba’s son, Jeremiah: NOT what you’d think and, sadly, NOT a surprise. Does he have something worthwhile on Timothy McVeigh?
* Rob Skiba vs. Eric DuBay.
* Was Martin Luther King, No. 2, Saved?
* The PAGAN days of the week.
* Judge orders ICE OUT to give ashes of Tammuz to the illegals that never got rounded up!!!
* Zuckerberg called into court to defend HIS addictive “app”!!!
* NY Com-Post outs Iowa frat hazing: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.
* Wisconsin tried to ban VPNs.
* “Refugee” gets his Dagon fish head mitre!
* Russia decriminalizes abuse of wives.

